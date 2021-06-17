How you can get a poster celebrating 225 years of statehood in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee is celebrating 225 years of statehood, and Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled three limited-edition posters celebrating the ‘grand divisions’ – West, Middle, & East Tennessee.
“From the Mississippi River to the Great Smoky Mountains, our grand divisions reflect their own unique character and represent the best of Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee in a news release. “I invite Tennesseans to submit untold stories that celebrate every corner of our state as we commemorate 225 years of statehood.”
The posters were designed by Knoxville artist Justin Helton.