Man arrested after Tennessee deputy found dead in burning home

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee patrol deputy was found dead in her burning home on Sunday.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Savanna Puckett, 22, didn't report to her assigned shift at 5 p.m.

The sheriff's office said a deputy went to her home on Highway 41 in Springfield, Tennessee, to check on her and found her home engulfed in flames.

The deputy tried to get inside the home and was unable to because of the extent of the fire. Firefighters were able to get inside the home, where they found Puckett shot and killed.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now. This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” said Sheriff Michael Van Dyke.

Puckett had been with the sheriff's office for four years.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an acquaintance, James Jackson Conn, 27, was arrested on Monday in Smyrna in connection to Puckett's death.

Early Monday morning, TBI agents, Rutherford County deputies, and Smyrna police officers arrived at Conn's home to execute a search warrant, which led to a hours-long standoff. Later in the morning, Rutherford County SWAT officers entered the home and arrested Conn without incident.

Conn has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson. He was booked into the Robertson County Jail, where as of Monday evening, he's being held without bond.

Jail records show Conn is scheduled to appear in court on February 1.

The incident is still under investigation. This story will be updated as more information is released.