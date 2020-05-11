Tennessee's Attorney General wants abortion law to remain in place through appeals process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's Attorney General is asking a federal judge to allow the state's 48-hour waiting period for abortions that a judge ruled against be allowed to stay put through the appeals process.
The 2015 law requires women make two trips to an abortion clinic - first for mandatory counseling, and the second for the abortion 48 hours later.
Last month, a judge ruled the state's waiting period serves no purpose and puts a substantial burden on women.
In the new motion, the attorney general argues that the waiting period is likely to win an appeal because the law doesn't violate the constitutional right to an abortion.