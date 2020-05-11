Tennessee's Attorney General wants abortion law to remain in place through appeals process

Last month, a judge ruled the state's waiting period serves no purpose and puts a substantial burden on women.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's Attorney General is asking a federal judge to allow the state's 48-hour waiting period for abortions that a judge ruled against be allowed to stay put through the appeals process.

The 2015 law requires women make two trips to an abortion clinic - first for mandatory counseling, and the second for the abortion 48 hours later.

