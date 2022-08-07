New app for Tennessee drivers calls an attorney if you're stopped by police

"The mission is simple. It's to protect driver’s rights to de-escalate these roadside interactions," said TurnSignl app co-founder Jazz Hampton.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For drivers and police, routine traffic stops can be dangerous, in some cases even deadly. Now there's a new app for Tennessee drivers hoping to be a 'signal of change' by putting an attorney in the passenger seat.

If a cop pulls you over, a lawyer could be one phone call away through an app called TurnSignl.

"It's to make sure every driver and police officer can return home safe each and every day," said the apps Co-Founder and CEO Jazz Hampton.



After the murder of George Floyd, three Black men created the app for drivers.

“We left our jobs to do this,” said Hampton. "The mission is simple. It's to protect driver’s rights to de-escalate these roadside interactions."

Available 24/7 with the push of a button or voice command, the app calls an attorney in real time and records the entire traffic stop.

"It's legal to record interactions with law enforcement in every state, if you're involved in that interaction. That's true across the country,” said Hampton.



TurnSignl is live right now in five states: California, Georgia, Florida, Minnesota, and Tennessee.

“We chose them based on the totality of several circumstances. One being the communities that are in those areas, and how likely and how high the need is for the service," said Hampton. “Then, we look forward to what kind of community partners and what kind of organizations are forward thinking in those jurisdictions, as well, that we can partner with."

Here in Memphis, Chelsea Glass is an activist with DeCarcerate Memphis. That’s a group seeking transparency and accountability across the justice system in Memphis.



“It is really deeply saddening that this is something that's quite needed,” said Glass. “I really respect and admire the work that these gentlemen have put into the app. In creating something that gives them a sense of like comfort and safety, and then sharing that with other people."

According to Hampton, the app is accessible to people across all incomes.

“It varies in different jurisdictions, but in Tennessee, if you make under $40,000, we will never charge you a penny,” said Hampton. “That means if you hit the app 100 times, record the incidents and talk to an attorney for 100 minutes each time, we will never charge you a penny for that service.”

For others in Tennessee, the monthly fee is $6.99. To learn more, click here.

Hampton also said their team is working to bridge the gap with law enforcement to make sure police feel protected as well.

“It's not an adversarial process,” said Hampton. “We're not going to get on a call and argue with an officer. But we are always there to help you. So, if there's an opportunity for an attorney to say, ‘Hey, I don't think that search is constitutional’ they will.”