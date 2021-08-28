x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

US Department of Defense confirms soldier from east Tennessee killed in bombing

The Defense Department said Saturday that 23-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss was killed in Thursday's bombing, along with 11 Marines and one Navy sailor.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Defense says a soldier from east Tennessee was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport this week. 

The Defense Department said Saturday that 23-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss was killed in Thursday's bombing, along with 11 Marines and one Navy sailor.

Eighteen other U.S. service members were wounded and more than 160 Afghans were killed in the bombing blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group. 

Knauss was from Corryton, located north of Knoxville. He had been stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and he was part of the 9th Psychological Operations Battalion.

Credit: AP
This photo provided by U.S. Army Special Forces Command shows Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss. The Defense Department said Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, that Knauss was killed in Thursday’s bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, along with 11 Marines and one Navy sailor. Eighteen other U.S. service members were wounded and more than 160 Afghans were killed in the bombing blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group. (US Army Special Forces Command via AP)

RELATED: Tennessean among 13 US troops killed in Kabul airport attack

RELATED: These are the 13 American service members killed in Kabul

   

Related Articles