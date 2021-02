So far, the TBI hasn't released any details about those injured, what led to the exchange of gunfire or what law enforcement agency employs the officer.

RIPLEY, Tenn. — More questions than answers right now in an officer-involved shooting in Ripley, Tennessee.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say two people were injured in the 300 block of Stardust Drive on Sunday.

Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment, but their conditions are unknown. No officers were injured.