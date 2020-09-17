Tennessee Task Force teams help with fires, hurricane

The crews will help with fires in Oregon, and hurricane recovery in Mississippi.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A task force based in Memphis, Tennessee, has sent team members to Oregon to help with the wildfires and to Mississippi to assist in recovery efforts related to Hurricane Sally.

Memphis Fire Department spokesman Wayne Cooke said Wednesday that four K-9 handlers and their dog partners with the Tennessee Task Force arrived late Tuesday in Salem, Oregon, to help firefighters and other first responders with the wildfires in the area.

Cooke said 45 members of the task force with the ability to work on water rescues arrived in Hammond, Louisiana, earlier this week. The team has since been moved to Meridian, Mississippi.