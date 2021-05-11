x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

News

TN to rebid $123M contract amid rigging accusations

The lawsuit claims the TDOC official then helped rig the bid in favor of Centurion.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Correction says it will rebid a $123 million contract for behavioral health services after a lawsuit accused a state official of rigging the bidding process. 

In a complaint filed in federal court, Tennessee-based prison contractor Corizon claims the Correction Department’s former chief financial officer sent internal emails related to the contract to a vice president at Centurion of Tennessee. 

The lawsuit claims the TDOC official then helped rig the bid in favor of Centurion.

The suit claims the official also got a “cushy” job with a Centurion affiliate in Georgia. 

An attorney for Centurion did not immediately respond to a telephone message from The Associated Press.  

Related Articles