Two teens charged in connection to Cordova shooting

Both teens were charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Two teens have been charged in connection to a Cordova shooting.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old shot another 17-year-old while playing with a gun in the 7100 block of Charlton Way Sunday.

The teen was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.

One teen has been charged with reckless aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Another 17-year-old was also charged with tampering with evidence.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One person has been critically injured after a shooting in Cordova Sunday afternoon.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 7100 Charlton Way near Raleigh LaGrange Road about 1:45pm.

The victim was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.