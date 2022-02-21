After All-Star weekend, Ja Morant 'saving energy' for second half of Grizzlies season

With 22 games left in the regular season, Memphis sits just 2.5 games back of the Warriors for the No. 2 seed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Steph Curry may have stolen the show at Sunday's All-Star Game with a record 16-three-pointers, but Ja Morant is focused on what counts.

"I wasn't trying to do too much," Morant said. "Saving my energy for the second half of the season."

Morant came to Cleveland celebrating (and there was a lot of celebrating) not only his All-Star selection, but the winningest first half in Grizzlies history.

"Everything I do is for Memphis," he said. "I'm always representing Memphis."

In third place in the West, and armed with the NBA's third easiest remaining schedule, Memphis is just 2.5 games behind Curry and the Warriors with 22 games to close the gap.

It's no secret what Morant and the Grizzlies are capable of. Just ask the reigning Finals MVP.

"Why not? Why can't he win a championship in Memphis?" Giannis Antetokounmpo. "You know when people think you've got to go to the big markets to win a championship, join this guy to win a championship. That, that, this this to be able to be on top. But that's not necessarily true. ... He has an unbelievable team. Great culture. Great coach. The sky is the limit for them."

And for Ja. On a night when the NBA honored its 75 greatest players, Morant shared how far some all-time greats believe he can go.

"D-Wade, Ray, I took a picture with them and they said there's a lot of room up here. Go be on the Top 100 list," he said. "That's my goal. That's what I'm working for."

But all these flowers in February can't compare to confetti in June.

"My main focus is winning," he said. "And when you win, all the other stuff comes with it, which is why I'm sitting in this seat right now."