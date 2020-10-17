Arkansas takes down Ole Miss 33-21 as Razorback defense forces 7 Rebel turnovers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas snapped a 12-game home SEC losing streak on Saturday with a 33-21 win over Ole Miss. Barry Odom’s defense continued their outstanding season but shutting down Lane Kiffin’s high flying offense holding the Rebels scoreless in the 1st half.

Our sixth interception as a team this season goes for six...it also matches our team total from last season. pic.twitter.com/nL2cTJKIAe

The Razorbacks finished with 24 points off of 7 turnovers to move the Hogs to 2-2 on the season. Grant Morgan’s pick six in the 4th Quarter sealed the victory for Arkansas. Walk-on Hudson Clark had the game of his life with three interceptions against the Rebels.