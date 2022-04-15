Be prepared for new safety procedures Downtown

Memphians are gearing up for an excitingly busy weekend, but the Downtown Memphis Commission want to make sure everyone is safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a busy weekend ahead of Memphians as the Grizzlies prepare to match up against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game One of the Western Conference Playoff Games, many are excited, but concerned for their safety downtown.

New security procedures and Beale St. entry fees have been set in place to ensure that Memphians can celebrate together safely.

The Downtown Memphis Commission, the City Administration, and Memphis police met to discuss how to keep people safe on Tuesday, April 12 after a tragic shooting occurred on Beale St. Sunday, April 10, leaving one man dead and two men hospitalized, in serious condition.

"We'll have wanding and ID'ing, which means we'll check guests for any weapons," Downtown Memphis Commission President Paul Young said. "We'll check from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. We also plan to implement the $5 security fee as we've done in prior years."

In the past, the Downtown Memphis Commission charged $10 fees for entry onto Beale St., but for now, Young said only a $5 fee will be required on Friday and Saturday nights.

Young said from now on, they'll move differently to ensure safety. Wanding and ID checks will continue all night, no matter how big or small crowd sizes become.

Security will be active and present Downtown, with the help of the Blue suede Brigade and Memphis Police officers.

Young said he believes things will be safer in the daytime versus at night, which is why they will not ID or wand people earlier in the day.