Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot: Week Four

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WEEK FOUR AP TOP 25 BALLOT:
1. Purdue
2. Duke
3. UCLA
4. Baylor
5. Villanova
6. Gonzaga
7. Arkansas
8. Kentucky
9. Texas
10. Tennessee
11. Arizona
12. Alabama
13. Kansas
14. Iowa State
15. Wisconsin
16. Florida
17. Ohio State
18. Michigan State
19. Houston
20. Seton Hall
21. UConn
22. USC
23. Auburn
24. Colorado State
25. LSU
ENTERED — Ohio State (17), USC (22)
DROPPED OUT — BYU (10), Memphis (18)
ALMOST IN — Illinois, Iowa, UNC, Oklahoma, Providence, San Francisco, St. Bonaventure, Xavier
THE RANKING — There is a new No. 1 for the third time in as many weeks. At 8-0 including wins over Villanova, UNC, Florida State and Iowa, the Boilermakers are the clear top team in college basketball right now. And they could be here for awhile. The highest-rated opponent remaining on Purdue's December schedule is NC State (136 NET), followed by Nicholls (164), Butler (197) Rutgers (217) and Incarnate Word (350).
Welcome back, Ohio State. The Buckeyes return to my ballot at No. 17 after toppling Duke and Penn State this week. Their two losses this season (Xavier and Florida) are both of the Quad One variety. USC also enters my ballot at No. 22 after wins over Utah and Washington State to improve to 8-0.
Alabama was the biggest mover this week, climbing eight spots to No. 12 after a 91-82 win over Gonzaga.
BYU falls out of my Top 25 after an overtime loss to Utah Valley. The Cougars also saw their three resume boosting wins (San Diego State, Oregon, and Utah) lose luster with all three programs taking losses.
Memphis also drops off my Top 25 for the first time this season. With three straight losses, the Tigers in complete disarray both on and off the court. Penny Hardaway claimed on Instagram Sunday that "the worst is over." That needs to be the case, with the Tigers most important part of the season ahead: Friday against Murray State, then games against Alabama on Dec. 14 and Tennessee on Dec. 18.