Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot: Week Four

A new No. 1... again. Where did Memphis Arkansas and Tennessee land?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WEEK FOUR AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1. Purdue

2. Duke

3. UCLA

4. Baylor

5. Villanova

6. Gonzaga

7. Arkansas

8. Kentucky

9. Texas

10. Tennessee

11. Arizona

12. Alabama

13. Kansas

14. Iowa State

15. Wisconsin

16. Florida

17. Ohio State

18. Michigan State

19. Houston

20. Seton Hall

21. UConn

22. USC

23. Auburn

24. Colorado State

25. LSU

ENTERED — Ohio State (17), USC (22)

DROPPED OUT — BYU (10), Memphis (18)

ALMOST IN — Illinois, Iowa, UNC, Oklahoma, Providence, San Francisco, St. Bonaventure, Xavier

THE RANKING — There is a new No. 1 for the third time in as many weeks. At 8-0 including wins over Villanova, UNC, Florida State and Iowa, the Boilermakers are the clear top team in college basketball right now. And they could be here for awhile. The highest-rated opponent remaining on Purdue's December schedule is NC State (136 NET), followed by Nicholls (164), Butler (197) Rutgers (217) and Incarnate Word (350).

Welcome back, Ohio State. The Buckeyes return to my ballot at No. 17 after toppling Duke and Penn State this week. Their two losses this season (Xavier and Florida) are both of the Quad One variety. USC also enters my ballot at No. 22 after wins over Utah and Washington State to improve to 8-0.

Alabama was the biggest mover this week, climbing eight spots to No. 12 after a 91-82 win over Gonzaga.

BYU falls out of my Top 25 after an overtime loss to Utah Valley. The Cougars also saw their three resume boosting wins (San Diego State, Oregon, and Utah) lose luster with all three programs taking losses.