Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot: Week Four

A new No. 1... again. Where did Memphis Arkansas and Tennessee land?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WEEK FOUR AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1. Purdue 

2. Duke 

3. UCLA 

4. Baylor 

5. Villanova 

6. Gonzaga 

7. Arkansas 

8. Kentucky 

9. Texas 

10. Tennessee

11. Arizona 

12. Alabama 

13. Kansas 

14. Iowa State

15. Wisconsin 

16. Florida 

17. Ohio State 

18. Michigan State 

19. Houston 

20. Seton Hall 

21. UConn 

22. USC 

23. Auburn 

24. Colorado State 

25. LSU

ENTERED — Ohio State (17), USC (22)

DROPPED OUT — BYU (10), Memphis (18)

ALMOST IN — Illinois, Iowa, UNC, Oklahoma, Providence, San Francisco, St. Bonaventure, Xavier

THE RANKING — There is a new No. 1 for the third time in as many weeks. At 8-0 including wins over Villanova, UNC, Florida State and Iowa, the Boilermakers are the clear top team in college basketball right now. And they could be here for awhile. The highest-rated opponent remaining on Purdue's December schedule is NC State (136 NET), followed by Nicholls (164), Butler (197) Rutgers (217) and Incarnate Word (350).

Welcome back, Ohio State. The Buckeyes return to my ballot at No. 17 after toppling Duke and Penn State this week. Their two losses this season (Xavier and Florida) are both of the Quad One variety. USC also enters my ballot at No. 22 after wins over Utah and Washington State to improve to 8-0.

Alabama was the biggest mover this week, climbing eight spots to No. 12 after a 91-82 win over Gonzaga.

BYU falls out of my Top 25 after an overtime loss to Utah Valley. The Cougars also saw their three resume boosting wins (San Diego State, Oregon, and Utah) lose luster with all three programs taking losses.

Memphis also drops off my Top 25 for the first time this season. With three straight losses, the Tigers in complete disarray both on and off the court. Penny Hardaway claimed on Instagram Sunday that "the worst is over." That needs to be the case, with the Tigers most important part of the season ahead: Friday against Murray State, then games against Alabama on Dec. 14 and Tennessee on Dec. 18.

