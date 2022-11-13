Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week One

Who cracked the Top 25? How far did Tennessee and Villanova fall?

Welcome back, college basketball! We've missed you.

With most Top 25 teams opting for cupcake games to start the season, this was a pretty straightforward ballot.

Tennessee, Villanova and Oregon all lost in shocking fashion. The Ducks were not in my preseason Top 25, so their loss to UC Irvine did not impact my ballot.

The Vols and Wildcats had similarly ugly losses. Villanova fell to Temple, who had just lost to Wagner (No. 261 Kenpom). Tennessee got smoked by Colorado, who was coming off a loss to Grambling State (No. 298). While UT's dreadful offensive numbers are of greater concern to me than 'Nova losing a close game to a Big 5 opponent, both do not appear on my ballot this week.

Tuesday night will be headlined by the Champions Classic featuring Kentucky vs. Michigan State and Duke vs. Kansas, but Memphis-Saint Louis is worth a watch. With two of the most experienced teams in college basketball and two excellent backcourts, this game will be one of the more intriguing contests of the non-conference season.

MY AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1. North Carolina

2. Gonzaga

3. Houston

4. Kentucky

5. Baylor

6. Creighton

7. Duke

8. Kansas

9. Arkansas

10. UCLA

11. Texas

12. Indiana

13. Auburn

14. TCU

15. San Diego State

16. Arizona

17. Virginia

18. Texas A&M

19. Dayton

20. UConn

21. Illinois

22. Alabama

23. Michigan

24. Texas Tech

25. Saint Louis

