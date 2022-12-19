Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Six

Why UConn gets my vote for No. 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last week I had Purdue as my No. 1 team. Despite both programs winning, here is why I am flipping to UConn this week:

The Huskies pummeled Butler 68-46 at Hinkle Fieldhouse to improve to 12-0. They are the third team in the last decade to win each of their first 12 games by double digits, joining Kentucky and Duke, who both did so in 2014-15.

In defeating Butler, UConn picked up a quad one win. Their blowout of Florida also rose to Q1 status, while Purdue's win over Nebraska dropped to Q2, leaving both programs with four Q1 victories.

Last week, Purdue's 5 Q1 wins was the deciding factor for my No. 1 vote. Now that that gap is closed, UConn's lopsided wins over every opponent they have faced gets the Huskies my top ranking.

With Villanova and Creighton having disappointing starts, UConn is primed to run away with the Big East, especially if Adama Sanogo continues playing at an All-American level.

The Boilermakers close games against Nebraska and Davidson helped make the decision easier, but this is still one of the scariest teams in college basketball. UConn and Purdue should be Top 2 on every ballot.

MY AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1.UConn

2.Purdue

3.Houston

4.Kansas

5.Arizona

6.Virginia

7.Alabama

8.Tennessee

9.Texas

10.Baylor

11.Gonzaga

12.UCLA

13.Arkansas

14.Duke

15.Wisconsin

16.Mississippi State

17.Kentucky

18.Indiana

19.Virginia Tech

20.Maryland

21.Illinois

22.Xavier

23.Marquette

24.West Virginia

25.Miami

IN THE MIX: Arizona State, College of Charleston, TCU, Memphis, Auburn, Ohio State, Utah State, USC, New Mexico, Boise State