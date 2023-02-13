Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 14

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winning on the road in conference play is a challenge even for the best team in the country. Purdue fell at Northwestern 64-58 on Sunday, eight days after a 79-74 defeat at Indiana.
At 22-3 with nine wins and all three losses coming in Quad 1 games, there is an argument to be made that the Boilermakers still have the best resume in college basketball. But after dropping two of their last three games, I give Alabama the edge this week after their win over Auburn. The Crimson Tide will need to be at their best to stay there, travelling to Knoxville to play the Vols on Wednesday night.
One could make a reasonable case that Houston should be No. 1 this week. They are 23-2 with a 12-1 record vs. Quad 1-2 opponents. Unfortunately, their two losses are the reason I kept the Cougars at No. 3. They are the only team in my Top 6 with a loss outside of Quad 1-2 (Temple-Q3). Their other loss was a 71-65 defeat to Alabama on Dec. 10.
MY AP TOP 25 BALLOT:
1. Alabama
2. Purdue
3. Houston
4. Kansas
5. Texas
6. UCLA
7. Arizona
8. Baylor
9. Virginia
10. Kansas State
11. Marquette
12. Gonzaga
13. Xavier
14. Tennessee
15. Iowa State
26. Indiana
17. Saint Mary's
18. Miami
19. Creighton
20. NC State
21. FAU
22. Providence
23. UConn
24. Missouri
25. Illinois
IN THE MIX: Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Northwestern, SDSU, Nevada, TCU, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Rutgers, Duke