Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 14

Why Alabama is my new No. 1 team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winning on the road in conference play is a challenge even for the best team in the country. Purdue fell at Northwestern 64-58 on Sunday, eight days after a 79-74 defeat at Indiana.

At 22-3 with nine wins and all three losses coming in Quad 1 games, there is an argument to be made that the Boilermakers still have the best resume in college basketball. But after dropping two of their last three games, I give Alabama the edge this week after their win over Auburn. The Crimson Tide will need to be at their best to stay there, travelling to Knoxville to play the Vols on Wednesday night.

One could make a reasonable case that Houston should be No. 1 this week. They are 23-2 with a 12-1 record vs. Quad 1-2 opponents. Unfortunately, their two losses are the reason I kept the Cougars at No. 3. They are the only team in my Top 6 with a loss outside of Quad 1-2 (Temple-Q3). Their other loss was a 71-65 defeat to Alabama on Dec. 10.

MY AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1. Alabama

2. Purdue

3. Houston

4. Kansas

5. Texas

6. UCLA

7. Arizona

8. Baylor

9. Virginia

10. Kansas State

11. Marquette

12. Gonzaga

13. Xavier

14. Tennessee

15. Iowa State

26. Indiana

17. Saint Mary's

18. Miami

19. Creighton

20. NC State

21. FAU

22. Providence

23. UConn

24. Missouri

25. Illinois

IN THE MIX: Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Northwestern, SDSU, Nevada, TCU, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Rutgers, Duke