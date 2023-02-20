Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The best team in college basketball is no longer clear. Since the unanimous No. 1 selection of Purdue on Jan. 30, the Boilermakers are 3-3. In fact, every team in the Top 8 from that Week 12 poll has lost at least one game—with one exception. Houston (25-2) topped Memphis 74-62 Sunday to win their seventh straight. While the Cougars lag the rest of the top teams in Quad One wins, they remain No. 1 in NET, KenPom and winning percentage (92.6%).
Their two losses are to Alabama (Q1) and Temple (Q3). The home loss to the Owls is obviously the more harmful blemish to their resume. But two weeks after that one-point loss, Houston trounced Temple by 16 in Philadelphia.
The No. 1 defensive team in the country (55.7 scoring defense) is also my No. 1 team on my AP Top 25 ballot this week.
MY AP TOP 25 BALLOT:
1. Houston
2. Kansas
3. Alabama
4. Purdue
5. UCLA
6. Arizona
7. Texas
8. Virginia
9. Marquette
10. Baylor
11. Gonzaga
12. Miami
13. Xavier
14. Tennessee
15. Kansas State
16. Saint Mary's
17. Northwestern
18. Indiana
19. Providence
20. Iowa State
21. Creighton
22. UConn
23. Maryland
24. San Diego State
25. Texas A&M
IN THE MIX: NC State, Michigan State, TCU, Boise State, Duke