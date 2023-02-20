x
Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 15

Why Houston is my new No. 1 team in college basketball
Credit: AP
Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) looks to shoot to score over Memphis forward Malcolm Dandridge (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The best team in college basketball is no longer clear. Since the unanimous No. 1 selection of Purdue on Jan. 30, the Boilermakers are 3-3. In fact, every team in the Top 8 from that Week 12 poll has lost at least one game—with one exception. Houston (25-2) topped Memphis 74-62 Sunday to win their seventh straight. While the Cougars lag the rest of the top teams in Quad One wins, they remain No. 1 in NET, KenPom and winning percentage (92.6%). 

Their two losses are to Alabama (Q1) and Temple (Q3). The home loss to the Owls is obviously the more harmful blemish to their resume. But two weeks after that one-point loss, Houston trounced Temple by 16 in Philadelphia. 

The No. 1 defensive team in the country (55.7 scoring defense) is also my No. 1 team on my AP Top 25 ballot this week.

MY AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1. Houston

2. Kansas

3. Alabama

4. Purdue

5. UCLA

6. Arizona

7. Texas

8. Virginia

9. Marquette

10. Baylor

11. Gonzaga

12. Miami

13. Xavier

14. Tennessee

15. Kansas State

16. Saint Mary's

17. Northwestern

18. Indiana

19. Providence

20. Iowa State

21. Creighton

22. UConn

23. Maryland

24. San Diego State

25. Texas A&M

IN THE MIX: NC State, Michigan State, TCU, Boise State, Duke

