Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The best team in college basketball is no longer clear. Since the unanimous No. 1 selection of Purdue on Jan. 30, the Boilermakers are 3-3. In fact, every team in the Top 8 from that Week 12 poll has lost at least one game—with one exception. Houston (25-2) topped Memphis 74-62 Sunday to win their seventh straight. While the Cougars lag the rest of the top teams in Quad One wins, they remain No. 1 in NET, KenPom and winning percentage (92.6%).