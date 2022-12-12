Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Five

Why I'm picking Purdue at No. 1

There will be seismic changes to the AP Top 25 this week after No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas stomached their first losses of the season this week. Both were against ranked opponents, so they did not drop terribly far on my ballot (No. 7 and 6 respectively).

There is plenty of discussion about who should be No. 1 this week. There are reasonable arguments to be made for Purdue, Virginia and UConn to get the top spot.

This won't be a unanimous vote, but to me, the answer is Purdue. The Boilermakers are not only 10-0 but lead the country with five quad one wins. Kansas and Wisconsin are the only other teams with three.

Purdue needed overtime to beat Nebraska (No. 75 NET) this weekend. Since it was played in Lincoln, the win counts as quad one for now. UConn's dominant 75-54 win over Florida (No. 76 in NET) in Gainesville counts as Quad Two for the time being. All that said, these teams aren't very far apart.

Virginia and UConn each have chances to gain ground with Quad One opportunities this week against Butler and Houston, respectively. Purdue has a winnable game on tap against Davidson in Indianapolis.

Creighton, San Diego State and Iowa State drop off my ballot this week after losses. TCU was a casualty of the NET rankings coming out. The Horned Frogs find themselves at No. 84, typically outside the range of the NCAA Tournament field.

MY AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1.Purdue

2.Virginia

3.UConn

4.Alabama

5.Tennessee

6.Texas

7.Houston

8.Kansas

9.Arizona

10.Arkansas

11.Baylor

12.Duke

13.Gonzaga

14.Indiana

15.Kentucky

16.UCLA

17.Wisconsin

18.Maryland

19.Illinois

20.Mississippi State

21.Virginia Tech

22.Ohio State

23.Xavier

24.Memphis

25.Auburn

IN THE MIX: Miami, Marquette, College of Charleston, West Virginia, Arizona State, TCU

DROPPED OUT: Creighton, San Diego State, Iowa State, TCU