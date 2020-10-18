x
Vols drop out of AP Top 25 after loss to Kentucky

The Vols fell to the Wildcats 34-7 on Saturday, Oct. 17.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football fell from the AP Top 25 poll this week after losing to the Kentucky Wildcats 34-7 on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Tennessee went into the first game of this unusual season ranked No. 16.

The Vols are currently set to face off against Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame hold the top three spots respectively.

Georgia dropped from No. 3 to No. 4

Auburn fell from No. 13 to No. 14. Texas A&M jumped to No. 7. 

Florida stayed at No. 10.

