UT football pausing team activities due to positive COVID-19 results among staff members, student-athletes

On March 3, the UT football program announced it will start spring practices on March 23.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee football program said it has temporarily paused all team activities after recent rounds of COVID-19 surveillance testing resulted in multiple positive tests among staff members and student-athletes.

UT reported a cluster of 11 cases and 13 close contacts related to an off-campus gathering at the 100 block of South Central Street in Knoxville and subsequent on-campus activities at Anderson Training Center where the football team trains.

After learning the positive results, the staff members and student-athletes immediately self-isolated and are taking the appropriate safety measures in accordance with university, CDC, and local health department guidelines.