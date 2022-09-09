Sanders, George show respect before Southern Heritage Classic; Hardaway speaks out

The coaches showed appreciation for what each is doing to advance HBCUs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By the end of Saturday, the talk of Memphis will be the final score of the Southern Heritage Classic, but on Friday, the head coaches of Tennessee State and Jackson State shared a meal together at the SHC Coaches Luncheon. Both shared what motivates them to head their programs.

There is obvious respect between Eddie George and Deion Sanders, NFL legends, now coaches at historically black colleges and universities.

Beyond Saturday's wins and losses, both coaches acknowledge they are trying to accomplish a bigger goal through HBCU football.

Friday’s Southern Heritage Classic coaches luncheon had all the feels of a heavyweight fight weigh-in, where respect is shown, but everyone knows the next day will be a battle.

"For 365 days and 21 hours, I adore you. For those 3 hours tomorrow. I don’t know nothing about you man," Sanders said to George.

Sanders is primetime through and through. Loud, flashy and out in front. George is of a quieter ilk, but both are working to advance HBCUs further into the limelight.

"We call each other on a daily basis. Not talking about ball, but about how we’re advancing this forward. Two different approaches but very effective," George said.

The two NFL legends have mutual respect for the foundations they’re respectively laying down.

Sanders' Jackson State Tigers are a little further ahead of George's Tennessee State Tigers, but creating more opportunities for the young men they lead is an equal endeavor.

"My brother, when I look on the film and see what you’re creating here, what you’re building is unbelievable," Sanders said.

"I applaud Coach Prime for holding the mantle, for leading the charge, for bring resources and attention to what's going on," George said.

The keynote speaker was Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway, whose 2018 high school state title and postseason wins were vacated at Memphis East High for recruitment violations of James Wiseman. Wiseman played for Hardaway in AAU under Team Penny and it was found Hardaway provided moving expenses for Wiseman to move to Memphis and play at East High.

For nearly 30 minutes, Penny shared his story at the podium, some of which was never heard before, and stamped it by leaving no doubt who he works for - his players.

"We've got a group of people who are judging me as if I did that for monetary purposes. Not from the heart, I did that from the heart," Hardaway said. "This is my life story on all these sheets of paper, but y'all want to grab one sheet and judge me from one seat instead of understanding what that story is."