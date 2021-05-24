x
Sports

PGA of America apologizes to Mickelson and Koepka

In the wake of Sunday's chaotic ending to the PGA Championship, the PGA of America has reached out to the champion and the runner-up.
Credit: AP
Phil Mickelson wades through fans on the 18th fairway during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has apologized to winner Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for fans rushing onto the 18th hole at the PGA Championship on Sunday. 

After Mickelson landed his second shot on the green, spectators swept past the ropes, marshals and security and swarmed both players and their caddies as they walked to the green. 

Waugh said player safety is the organization's priority and that the organization regretted the situation made Mickelson, Koepka and their caddies feel vulnerable. Koepka said his surgically repaired right knee was hurt by onrushing fans as he tried to go forward.