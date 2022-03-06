Grizzlies blow past Orlando Magic, 124-96

Ja Morant leads Grizzlies in bounce back win over Orlando.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dominant performance from the Memphis Grizzlies routed an Orlando magic team 124-96.

Ja Morant led the team with 25 point, shooting 50 percent from deep. Desmond Bane with a dominant 24 points in 24 minutes.

Ja entered the game leading the NBA in points made in the paint, averaging 16 per game, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo judt being him averaging 15.

Memphis is now in second place in the western conference after the LA Lakers defeat over the Golden State Warriors 124-116.

Memphis now a half game ahead of the Warriors in the west.

A collective effort tonight from the Grizzlies as Tyus Jones contributed 14 while Jaren Jackson Jr adding another 13.

DeAnthony Melton finished with 9 while Brandon Clarke posted 11 points.

Memphis bounced back after a slow shooting loss to Boston Thursday.

The Grizzlies shot 50 from the field, 42 from deep.

Saturday's win marks the third win of the Grizzlies their last four.