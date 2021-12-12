Grizzlies honor Zach Randolph with jersey retirement

Z-Bo becomes first player in franchise history to have jersey retired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zach Randolph became the first player in Grizzlies history to have his jersey retired Saturday night.

The team held the ceremony immediately following their 113-106 win over the Rockets.

Randolph sat in a purple and black throne at midcourt as the festivities began. Marc Gasol was a surprise guest, joining Lionel Hollins, Chris Wallace and Bonzi Wells in taking turns telling a packed FedExForum of their fondest memories with Z-Bo. Mike Conley, unable to attend with the Utah Jazz playing in Washington D.C., sent a video message congratulating his former teammate.