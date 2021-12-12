x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Grizzlies honor Zach Randolph with jersey retirement

Z-Bo becomes first player in franchise history to have jersey retired
Credit: AP
Zach Randolph attends his jersey retirement ceremony for the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum after an NBA basketball game between the Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zach Randolph became the first player in Grizzlies history to have his jersey retired Saturday night. 

The team held the ceremony immediately following their 113-106 win over the Rockets.

Randolph sat in a purple and black throne at midcourt as the festivities began. Marc Gasol was a surprise guest, joining Lionel Hollins, Chris Wallace and Bonzi Wells in taking turns telling a packed FedExForum of their fondest memories with Z-Bo. Mike Conley, unable to attend with the Utah Jazz playing in Washington D.C., sent a video message congratulating his former teammate.

Credit: AP
Zach Randolph has his number 50 Memphis Grizzlies jersey retired during a ceremony for at FedExForum after an NBA basketball game between the Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Then came the big moment. The crowd counted down before the curtain was pulled, revealed a platinum record-style plaque with Randolph's No. 50 proudly displayed. Al Kapone led the crowd in chanting "Whoop That Trick," to conclude the night. Randolph, as he often did throughout his Grizzlies career, stayed behind at midcourt, indulged fans by signing autographs and taking pictures for almost 30 minutes after the ceremony.

In Other News

Former Grizzlies head coach Lionel Hollins discusses his memories of Zach Randolph ahead of jersey retirement