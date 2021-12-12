Grizzlies honor Zach Randolph with jersey retirement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zach Randolph became the first player in Grizzlies history to have his jersey retired Saturday night.
The team held the ceremony immediately following their 113-106 win over the Rockets.
Randolph sat in a purple and black throne at midcourt as the festivities began. Marc Gasol was a surprise guest, joining Lionel Hollins, Chris Wallace and Bonzi Wells in taking turns telling a packed FedExForum of their fondest memories with Z-Bo. Mike Conley, unable to attend with the Utah Jazz playing in Washington D.C., sent a video message congratulating his former teammate.
Then came the big moment. The crowd counted down before the curtain was pulled, revealed a platinum record-style plaque with Randolph's No. 50 proudly displayed. Al Kapone led the crowd in chanting "Whoop That Trick," to conclude the night. Randolph, as he often did throughout his Grizzlies career, stayed behind at midcourt, indulged fans by signing autographs and taking pictures for almost 30 minutes after the ceremony.