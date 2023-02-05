Ja Morant addresses postgame confrontation between his friends, Pacers

At Grizzlies shootaround, Morant called the story 'pretty much false'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant pushed back against a report of a confrontation in the FedExForum loading dock between his friends and members of the Pacers following their Jan. 29 game against Indiana.

"All that stuff, pretty much false," Morant said Tuesday in his first time addressing the incident to reporters. "It's been proven. That's all I've got to say on it."

An NBA investigation determined that a confrontation took place, resulting in "individuals" being banned from FedExForum, including Ja Morant's longtime friend, Davonte Pack.

The Pacers, according to The Athletic, also claim that someone in a slow-moving SUV—that Morant was riding in—trained a red laser on Indiana players and coaches. Two members of the Pacers travel party that spoke to The Athletic said they did not see who shined the laser or if it was attached to a gun. The NBA could not corroborate that anyone was threatened with a weapon. Morant declined further comment when asked about what he felt was inaccurate about the report.

"I answered that question earlier," Morant said. "I'm done with that topic."

The Grizzlies prepare to host the Chicago Bulls tonight, having lost eight of their last nine games. Morant said he is focusing on basketball, and not the criticism surrounding the team's latest controversy.

"I honestly don't care, bro. I'm protecting my energy," he said. "Not responding to nobody else. Not entertaining nobody else. That's what they need. Likes and clicks."

Morant, expanding on comments he made last week in Cleveland, said he believes the Grizzlies are the most hated team in the NBA.