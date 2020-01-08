x
Jaguars' Lerentee McCray opts out of 2020 season

The veteran defensive end is the second Jaguar in as many days to opt out of the 2020 season
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray (55) enters the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On a day in which most Jaguars veterans were permitted to enter the facility for the first time, veteran defensive end Lerentee McCray has left the building. The long-time Jaguar and former University of Florida stand-out has opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 health concerns.

“With the health and safety of my family in mind, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season during these trying times in ‘Our Nation.’ I will miss being there with my teammates, coaches and Jaguar personnel competing on Sundays, but I feel that God has directed my steps to make this decision." McCray said in a statement. "

I was honored to be involved in our team’s social justice efforts during this offseason, and I look forward to continuing to support those affected in any way I can. My family and I appreciate the understanding and support of the Jaguars organization and our fans. We are praying and working for the health and safety for this great country! #toughtimesdontlasttoughpeopledo."

The Ocala native has played in 72 career games, including 35 with Jacksonville. He served as Special Teams Captain in 2018. McCray has tallied four sacks and 64 combined tackles in his career.

The NFL and NFLPA are still finalizing the deadline for players to opt out of the 2020 season. 

