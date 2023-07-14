Tennessee Football will not face postseason ban, UT fined at least $8 million for NCAA football Pruitt-era recruiting violations

Tennessee will face a seven-figure fine, but no postseason ban.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The NCAA announced its penalties Friday against the University of Tennessee after a years-long investigation into recruiting violations.

UT will not face a postseason ban for the violations, however, the NCAA levied a minimum $8 million fine against the school that it said was the equivalent of the financial impact the school would have faced if it missed the postseason during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The team will be on a five year probation. If they have any major violations during that probation, that could result in Tennessee getting harsher penalties such as a postseason ban. The Vols will lose 28 scholarships during that probation period.

The NCAA levied several show cause penalties to former staffers. Former head coach Jeremy Pruitt received a six year show cause. Should the head coach become employed in an athletically related position at an NCAA school during that show-cause order, he shall be subject to a suspension from 100% of the first season of his employment. Other staffers received show cause penalties from two to 10 years as well.

The NCAA will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the infractions. The university will release a statement after it.

UT fired Pruitt and nine other staffers in January 2021 after an investigation into recruiting violations. Pruitt was fired from his position as head coach for failing to promptly report recruiting violations committed by nine employees under his leadership.

In July 2022, the university received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for 18 allegations that the football program had spent nearly $60,000 in "impermissible recruiting inducements and extra benefits," which could be considered bribes, to court both prospective and current student-athletes.

Pruitt claimed he had no knowledge of these recruiting violations, even though those involved included his wife and direct reports to him.