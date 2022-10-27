Joakim Dodson, son of former Memphis Tigers star Damien Dodson, shines at WR for Collierville

The sophomore wide receiver already has offers from Arkansas, Memphis and Arkansas State, with plenty more from the SEC to come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of Collierville's most dynamic offensive weapons is wide receiver Joakim Dodson.

"Exceptional athlete, brings a whole bunch to this football team," head coach Joe Rocconi said. "I think no doubt he's a Power 5 level talent.

Dodson is only a sophomore, and he already offers from Arkansas and Memphis.

"I think every day I take a step," he said. "Honestly, I just want to get better every day. Not worried about who is going to call tomorrow or next week. Just taking every step at a time. I just want to get better every day. And I know if I take care of this, colleges are going to come."

That formula worked for his father, Damien Dodson, a star wide receiver for the Memphis Tigers from 1996-99.

Before he was his son's head coach, Rocconi was Dodson's teammate at the U of M.

"Everyone that played for the University of Memphis around the time I played from '96-'99 knew Joe Rocconi was a prankster," Damien said with a laugh.

"Yes, he's very accurate in that statement," Rocconi confirmed. "That's probably why he played a lot more than me. I was probably pranking too much."

But when it comes to coaching Joakim, the pair are in lockstep.

"Same message, sometimes same stories," Joakim said. "It's a pretty unique situation but I love it."

"There is that brotherhood and all the stuff you've gone through," Rocconi added. "I think there is a level of trust there."

"Just him understanding how I was a player and what I'm looking for for Joakim," Damien said. "Just having that trust that he knows, he understands. That goes a long way for us."

While they played the same position, Joakim says his style of play differs from his dad.

"I'm not trying to be my dad," he said. 'That was 20 years ago. I'm the new Dodson."

Even though his two biggest football influences are Tigers, neither dad nor coach are pushing him to the Tigers.

"That's home, but I want you to make the decision and you go where you're going to have enjoyment because it's your life," Damien said, describing his mindset.