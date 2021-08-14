"I could be a Yale graduate": local football stand-out explains why he committed to Yale

With multiple power five offers, Central high stand-out chooses to commit to Yale to further his football career.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With offers from LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, and many others,

it was Yale Quincy Briggs who chose to further his football career.

“That’s what my dad tells me, to whom much is given much is expected. To whom much is given much is expected,” said Quincy.

Briggs chose Yale just two weeks after being offered

because, for him, he says it's bigger than football.

“I’m from the hood, I’m from Westwood, and you get what you hear about Westwood. It’s going to be robbing, it's going to be shootings, it’s going to be killings,” said Briggs.

Growing up, Qunicy says his parents always made it clear that life is about the choices you make.

He jumped at the opportunity to go to an Ivy League school.

Hoping to show kids in his community with dedication, no matter where you’re from, anything is possible…

“As a kid, I never heard of Yale, I couldn’t tell you what Yale was. I know about LSU, ask me about Oregon. I know about Deanthony Thomas, Tavon Austin,” said Quincy.

Not to be misunderstood, Yale might not be a power five school,

but Briggs is a three-star athlete ranked No. 41 in the state.

Quincy recorded 43 tackles, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles in his last season on the field with Freedom Prep before transferring to Central High school during the pandemic.

Briggs added that he knows he has the talent to play in a bigger football program, however, Yale, can also take him to another level in society.

“People don’t understand, they're like Yale commit he’s not good. Crazy man, I got big D1 offers, but at the end of the day, I’m a yale graduate when that time comes,” Briggs.

However, he said before he can focus on college, his goal now is to help his team reach new heights in his senior year.

“Honestly, I want to go all the way. I never made it past the third round of playoffs. So I want to see what they state atmosphere is like.”