Rounded athlete Marcus Randolph leaving a legacy at Craigmont High

Quarterback, running back and strong safety for the Craigmont Chiefs Marcus Randolph says the dream and the goal is bigger than himself.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quarterback, running back and strong safety for the Craigmont Chiefs Marcus Randolph is now in his senior year.

Head football coach at the school, Cecil Van Hooks, said Randolph is a "hard worker."

"He's high-spirited to say the least," Van Hooks said.

If you asked Randolph himself, he'll tell you that this "high spirit" comes from the two people who fuel him on the field the most.

"My uncle and my grandmother were just upbringing people," Randolph said. "They never spoke negativity, and I never heard anything negative about them they just inspire me to keep on playing positively and just keep on going."

Randolph even takes the phrase "keep it going," literally as he plays on every side of the ball — offense, defense and even special teams for the chiefs.

"I keep on playing for not just myself or just to get out of bad neighborhood or anything like that but because, you know, I realized the dream and the goal is bigger than me," Randolph said. "I want everyone that comes through Craigmont to succeed."

Randolph has helped the Chiefs to a dominate season in class 4A.

"You cant take your emotions out on a lot of things and football is one of those things that allow me to calm myself down, my emotions at least," he said.

Still, achieving what his team has achieved in the past season took hard work and dedication striving to leave a legacy (after a few losing seasons starting out).

"To look back and be a senior and say that we actually changed the culture — when I first came here, we were two and eight, you know, backwards records," he said. "Last year we came up four and six. This year we just brought it all together."

Coach Van Hooks said the current team has "been through a lot."