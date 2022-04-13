Grizzlies free swag pickup postponed until Thursday | Here's where you can get free playoff gear Thursday

With severe weather rolling into the area Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies postponed their free swag pickup event until Thursday. Here's where you can get free gear.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Grizzlies are getting the Bluff City ready for their NBA Playoff run with events every day during Grizz Week this week.

While the team was scheduled to host free Grizz swag drops Wednesday, due to severe weather, the event will now be held Thursday, April 14.

The Grizzlies said fans can meet the Claw Crew and the Grizz Girls while picking up team playoff gear at one of three locations throughout the day Thursday:

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Walgreens at Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Court Square Park food truck

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Memphis Zoo/2000 Prentiss Place

Stay up-to-date on all GrizzWeek events leading up to the playoffs ⤵️ — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 13, 2022

Grizz Week wraps up Friday, April 15 with a Plaza Day Party at the plaza in front of FedEx Forum at 11 a.m.