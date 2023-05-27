Memphis, Penny Hardaway attractive option for 4-star Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son

The 2025 shooting guard holds offers from Tennessee, Memphis, Illinois, Indiana and Seton Hall among others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a Memphis Sports and Events Center packed with future basketball stars, Carmelo Anthony was the main attraction in Session 4 of Nike's EYBL season Saturday.

The 10-time NBA All-Star, fresh off announcing his retirement, was in town to support his Nike-sponsored Team Melo (U16). Standing on the baseline closest to the bench, Anthony actively shouted instructions, joined the team huddle during timeouts and even drew up an occasional play in their loss to Mokan Elite.

Kiyan Anthony, his son, is looking forward to having his father around more.

"He’s been thinking about this for a while, not being in the league,” the 2025 four-star guard said. “Him finally retiring and being able to come support me, it’s a great feeling.”

Anthony, the No. 62 recruit in 247 Sports Composite rankings for the Class of 2025, said one of his first offers came from Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway.

"He was trying to get to me before everybody else, that's a great feeling,” Kiyan said. “Him being able to look out for me like that, I always see Penny around and he always shows love. That's a great feeling."

College coaches are not permitted to attend this weekend's session, per NCAA recruiting rules. But Anthony anticipates Hardaway will set up a visit with him next month when coaches are allowed to contact rising juniors.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard holds 10 additional offers from Tennessee, Bryant, George Mason, Illinois, Indiana, Manhattan, UMass, Providence, Seton Hall and Syracuse—his dad's alma mater. But playing for a former NBA legend like Hardaway is an appealing—and familiar—concept to Anthony.

"I feel like when you played in the NBA, you’ve got a different understanding for the game,” Kiyan said. “So, when you coach, you see the game differently than people who haven’t played in the NBA or college basketball. When they step on the floor, they can really break down the game. Coaching is that much easier. They know what substitutions to make. They know what works, what doesn’t work, what defense to play."