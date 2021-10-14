Memphis snaps three-game skid, tops Navy, 35-17

The Tigers took a 28-10 halftime lead, then held the Midshipmen at bay to earn their first conference win of the season

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis football racked up 28-first half points, putting an end to the program's longest losing streak (three games) since 2015.

The Tigers began the night with a speedy, 7-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a three-yard Sean Dykes touchdown grab. Navy answered with a grueling, 11-minute, 50-second drive. 21 plays and 75 yards later, the Midshipmen evened it up at 7-7.