Ja Morant a Game-Time Decision for Game 2 against the Lakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant's status for Game 2 of the Grizzlies' first round playoff series against the L.A. Lakers is officially up in the air, head coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday.

Morant re-aggravated an injured right hand when he landed hard in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' Game 1 loss to the Lakers.

With the Grizzlies down 105-101 and 5:48 left to play in the fourth quarter, Morant drove to the rim hard and came down even harder on Davis and his own injured right hand. The All-Star point guard ran to the locker room after the play.

After the game, Morant addressed the injury, saying his status was "in jeopardy" for Game 2.

The Grizzlies lost 128-112 to the Lakers after leading by six at halftime.

The Lakers bounced back in the second half with their own 7-0 run to tie the game at 75 apiece. Morant and Rui Hachimura traded a barrage of jumpers midway through the third to tie the game at 83. Lakers guard Dennis Schroeder set up Davis for an easy jam to give the Lakers the 85-83 lead with 3:25 left in the third.

The Grizzlies were outscored in the third quarter 37-25 and went into the fourth down 96-90.

Luke Kennard came up with a big steal on James early in the fourth that ended with a transition layup from Dillon Brooks to give the Grizz a 99-98 lead with just under 10 minutes to play.

Jaren Jackson scored three straight baskets after Ja’s injury to keep the Grizzlies in it. The Grizzlies allowed a 7-0 run that gave the Lakers a 120-112 lead with 1:30 left to play.