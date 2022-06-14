Former Memphis Tiger Ryan Peniston stuns No. 5 tennis player in the world in pro tennis tour debut

Peniston played for the Tigers from 2014 to 2018. Tuesday, he scored a major upset in a London tournament.

LONDON, UK — Former Memphis Tigers men's tennis player Ryan Peniston earned a big win at the Cinch Championships in London Tuesday, upsetting World No. 5 Casper Ruud 7-6(4), 7-6(2) to reach the second round.

The British native entered the tournament as a wild card, and the win is the biggest of his young career.

Peniston was making his Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour debut.

Ruud, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, bumped down to No. 6 in the world after the match.