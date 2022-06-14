x
Memphis Tigers

Former Memphis Tiger Ryan Peniston stuns No. 5 tennis player in the world in pro tennis tour debut

Peniston played for the Tigers from 2014 to 2018. Tuesday, he scored a major upset in a London tournament.
Ryan Peniston of Britain celebrates at match point after winning against Casper Ruud of Norway during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club Championships in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON, UK — Former Memphis Tigers men's tennis player Ryan Peniston earned a big win at the Cinch Championships in London Tuesday, upsetting World No. 5 Casper Ruud 7-6(4), 7-6(2) to reach the second round.

The British native entered the tournament as a wild card, and the win is the biggest of his young career. 

Peniston was making his Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour debut. 

Ruud, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, bumped down to No. 6 in the world after the match. 

Peniston played for the Tigers from 2014 to 2018, serving as a fixture in the team's doubles matches and playing regular singles play as well. 

