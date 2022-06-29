Ole Miss WR Drew Burnett recovering after being shot in Omaha following College World Series

Omaha Police said 19-year-old Burnett was found shot about 1:15 a.m. CT Monday at 12th and Cass, right by the stadium where the game was played.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ole Miss Wide Receiver Drew Burnett is recovering after reportedly being shot following the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Omaha Police said 19-year-old Burnett was found shot about 1:15 a.m. CT Monday at 12th and Cass, right by the stadium where the game was played.

Investigators said Burnett was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

Burnett is freshman wide receiver for the Rebels. He is from Memphis and played for Memphis University School (MUS).

Omaha Police are still looking for the shooter, who was reported to be in a dark color extended cab pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. Omaha Police tweeted that anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $10,000 reward.