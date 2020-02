OXFORD, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – An 86-year-old Ole Miss fan putted her way into a new car this weekend. Mary Ann headed to the Pavilion on the Ole Miss...

OXFORD, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – An 86-year-old Ole Miss fan putted her way into a new car this weekend.

Mary Ann headed to the Pavilion on the Ole Miss campusSaturday night as the Rebels took on Alabama on the hardwood.

All Mary Ann had to do was hit the hole on a 94-foot putt.And she did it, winning a new car from Cannon Motors in Oxford.

Way to go Mary Ann!

94 Feet? No problem.



Mary Ann walked into The Pavilion tonight for @OleMissMBB. She walks out with a NEW CAR thanks to our friends at @CannonMotors! pic.twitter.com/iZqgA5g73a — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) February 23, 2020