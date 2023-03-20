Olive Branch native Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gets key to the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Daytona 500 winner and Olive Branch, Mississippi, native Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was welcomed home Monday with a key to the city.
Stenhouse won the Daytona 500 in February 2023, with a record number of laps, making it the longest race ever on the Florida track.
Monday, Olive Branch Ken Adams mayor presented the NASCAR driver with a key to the city.
"I'm proud to be from Olive Branch, proud to represent the state of Mississippi. It was a great place to grow up and I can tell it's still a great place for people to grow up and to live. To see it flourishing as much as it is, is really special,” Stenhouse told ABC24.
Turns out, Stenhouse is also a Memphis Grizzlies fan. He will be on the court at halftime Monday night, playing in the Hoops for St. Jude Celebrity Game.