Olive Branch native Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gets key to the city

The Daytona 500 winner headed home Monday for the special honor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Daytona 500 winner and Olive Branch, Mississippi, native Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was welcomed home Monday with a key to the city.

Stenhouse won the Daytona 500 in February 2023, with a record number of laps, making it the longest race ever on the Florida track.

Monday, Olive Branch Ken Adams mayor presented the NASCAR driver with a key to the city.

"I'm proud to be from Olive Branch, proud to represent the state of Mississippi. It was a great place to grow up and I can tell it's still a great place for people to grow up and to live. To see it flourishing as much as it is, is really special,” Stenhouse told ABC24.