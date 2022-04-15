TWRA: Bald eagle euthanized after being shot in West Tennessee

A potential reward is being offered for information leading to the prosecution of a person or persons involved in the criminal offense.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking information on a bald eagle that was shot in Henderson County.

The mature male bald eagle was found off of Ebenezer Road near the city of Reagan in West Tennessee on February 28, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The eagle had to be euthanized due to its injuries, the TWRA said.

It is illegal to shoot a bald eagle in the U.S., according to The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

A potential reward is being offered for information leading to the prosecution of a person or persons involved in this criminal offense. Anyone with information should call the United States Fish and Wildlife Service at 615-736-5532 or TWRA Region 1 Office at 731-423-5725.