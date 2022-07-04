Pittsburgh Penguins draft son of former Grizzlies play-by-play broadcaster in 6th round of 2022 NHL Draft

Luke Devlin is believed to be the first Tennessee native drafted by the Penguins. He has committed to Cornell University for the fall.

MONTREAL, QC — Memphis-born hockey player Luke Devlin was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft Friday by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

According to the Penguins, Devlin, 18, played for St. Andrew's College in Canada last season where he led the team in goals (19), assists (28) and points (47) in 44 games. The 6'3", 191 pound forward appeared in four games with the United States at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

TSN reports Devlin is the son of Toronto Raptors play-by-play broadcaster Matt Devlin, who was the first play-by-play man for the Grizzlies from 2001-2004.

Selected at No. 182 overall, Devlin is believed to be the first Tennessee native drafted by the Penguins. He has committed to Cornell University for the fall.