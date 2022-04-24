Protester dressed as NBA ref runs on court during Saturday's Grizzlies-Timberwolves game

The third animal rights protest at a Timberwolves game this NBA Playoffs briefly stopped the action on-court in the 3rd quarter.

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday's Game 4 matchup between the Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves marked the third time this month a Timberwolves game has been delayed due to animal rights protestors.

The protestor, identified as Sasha Zemmel from St. Louis by the organization Direct Action Everywere (DxE), attempted to shed an outer jacket as she entered the court, to reveal an outfit matching the three officials present.

According to DxE, she attempted to whistle to stop play as she approached Taylor at his courtside seat, to issue a “technical foul and ejection,” along with a “fine” against Forbes’ richest billionaire in Minnesota.

Zemmel was removed shortly after entering court, and she was released from police custody Sunday morning.

The demonstration was the second such protest of the series with the Grizzlies. Animal rights activist Zoe Rosenberg attempted to chain herself to one of the baskets on the court during Game 1 in Memphis.

Rosenberg was released on a $2,500 bond. She appeared in a Shelby County Court on Monday, April 18, requesting a public defender. She's scheduled to be back in court on May 16.

According to DxE, the protestors are continuing a campaign to expose alleged animal cruelty at a commercial poultry farm owned and operated by Timberwolves majority owner Glen Taylor.