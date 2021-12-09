Shorthanded Grizzlies defeat Lakers, 108-95

With Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant in health and safety protocols, Memphis topped LA behind strong nights from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The news came shortly before game time. Dillon Brooks was the second Grizzlies player in as many days entering the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, joining Ja Morant.

Brandon Clarke, Ziaire Williams and Sam Merrill were also out with injuries. Meanwhile, the Lakers had LeBron James and Anthony Davis active and were coming off a 117-102 win over the Celtics.

Everything pointed to this being LA's night, but Memphis had other plans. The Grizzlies toppled the Lakers 108-95, their fifth win in their last six games.

Memphis and LA battled through primarily a one-possession game, until Jarrett Culver checked in, contributing three layups to establish a 45-40 Grizzlies lead.

Minutes later, De'Anthony Melton stole a LeBron James pass attempt and dunked it past a trailing Russell Westbrook. On the other end, a Westbrook bounce pass skipped right by Anthony Davis and into the hands of Jaren Jackson Jr., who then drove right past Anthony Davis for a slam dunk of his own. Jackson racked up a team-high 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting. Desmond Bane had 23 points 9-of-20.

With 6:50 to play in the third quarter, a Davis three-pointer gave the Lakers a 72-68 lead. The Grizzlies would respond with a 17-6 run to close out the third quarter, and on to the 13-point win.

LeBron James notched his 100th career triple-double (20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in the loss.