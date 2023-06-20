Tennessee knocked out of College World Series by LSU, 5-0

Tennessee had a couple of chances to get on the scoreboard but just wasn't able to cash in. The season has ended for the Vols.

OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee was eliminated from the College World Series by LSU on Tuesday.

LSU got on the scoreboard first when Cade Beloso hit an RBI single to right center field to make it 1-0 Tigers in the top of the first inning.

After allowing that first run, Beam went four innings not allowing any runs and dialed up nine strikeouts through the first five innings.

In the fifth inning, the Vols had a runner on second and third base after a Maui Ahuna double put Cal Stark 90 feet away from home plate with two outs. However, the Vols couldn't capitalize and came up scoreless.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, LSU extended the lead. Gavin Dugas laid a bunt down the third baseline, he made it sagely at first because the throw to first went astray and into foul territory. Tre Morgan rounded third coming from second and then made it home to make it 2-0.

LSU pitcher Nat Ackenhausen pitched well against Tennessee in his first start of the season. He went six innings and didn't allow UT a run.

Tennessee got the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning. They could not cash in again.

A wild pitch in the top of the eighth inning with the bases loaded for LSU allowed the Tigers to score another run to make it 3-0.

LSU extended their lead once again in the top of the ninth inning. Dylan Crews hit a two-run home run to make it 5-0.

Tennessee was held off the scoreboard as their season came to an end.