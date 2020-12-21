Vols cancel Liberty Bowl plans because of COVID-19 cases

An unspecified number of athletes and staff tested positive in a Sunday round of tests.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — An uptick in positive COVID-19 cases is prompting the University of Tennessee to scrub plans to take part in the Liberty Bowl next week.

UT Athletics announced Monday afternoon that unnamed athletes as well as coach Jeremy Pruitt had tested positive for the virus.

"After receiving Sunday's COVID-19 test results, the University of Tennessee football program has paused all team activities and will be unable to compete in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl," the Monday announcement states.

Positive cases were reported among athletes as well as staff.

Despite having a losing record, the Vols were to play West Virginia in the Dec. 31 bowl in Memphis.

"The student-athletes and staff affected are taking the appropriate safety measures in accordance with University, CDC and local health department guidelines," according to the statement.

The department apologized to AutoZone Liberty Bowl organizers and Memphis for the cancellation.

Pruitt also released a statement Monday, noting his symptoms were mild.

It reads: