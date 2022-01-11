Audobon Park advocates agree with Memphis' reworked plans for renovations

A change to plans for an expansion of the Audubon Park golf course would remove some of the new holes on the reconfigured course.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' multi-million dollar plan to renovate Audubon Park initially received some backlash. A group called “Saving Audubon Park” expressed concerns over saving some of the park’s green space.

Tuesday, both "Saving Audubon Park” and the city agreed on a reworked plan.

“Once you lose natural space, green space you can never get it back," Dr. Angela Link, founder of Saving Audubon Park, said. "Green space is good for the soul, and we knew we had to do everything possible to get that point across."

The city announced reworked plans Monday for a redesign and expansion of the Audubon Golf Course.

Councilman Chase Carlisle said in a statement, in part, that prior to the current design plan the initial design for an expanded golf course "lacked the appropriate level of public input."

“We use it for exercise. When I’m there, there are people that come on their lunch break, just sit in the car and look at the lake," Link said. "There are families taking picnics and pictures. There are just so many different activities that take place there and we were going to lose all of that just to expand a golf course.”

The reworked plan has an expanded golf course that now preserves 20 acres of green space to the south of the Service Road with facilities designed to host tournaments for youth, high school, and college athletes.

While it is a compromise, residents are happy with Dr. Link's hopes beyond this project. There will be continual upkeep of the park, particularly around the lake.

“Next to the lake, it’s bare ground. There’s not good grass around it and some of that is because of the trees," Link said. "We want to make sure to main the trees. So, more trash cans, nicer trash cans, just little things ... better picnic tables.”