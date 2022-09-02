Work zone accidents on Arkansas roads have risen 70% in the last four years

Distracted driving in these zones can be a real danger-- not just for you, but workers too.

HAZEN, Ark. — By now, most Arkansas drivers are well aware of the ongoing construction, but getting used to these traffic changes doesn't mean you should be any less cautious.

"We have some drivers out that don't pay attention and they're on their phones, all that type of things, and it's scary out," ARDOT Crew Leader Justin Jones said.

Workers try to balance their own safety, while they try to pave the way for yours.

"We want to get the job done, but we want to go home safe to our families every day," Jones added.

This is why ARDOT started the Slow Down Phone Down Campaign last week, urging drivers to do just that.

"For that moment-- those minutes that you're passing through and you see that sign, just put the phone down. Be as less distracted as possible," ARDOT spokesperson Dave Parker said.

ARDOT's message follows thousands of work zone accidents every year.

Just last year there were over 2,000 work accidents, a number that's gone up 70% over the last four years.

And already this year, one road work accident killed one ARDOT worker.

"People simply need to slow down, put the phone down," Parker said.

The campaign comes with an increased state police presence on the roadways, but ARDOT said that's not the focus.

Parker added, "This campaign is not about writing tickets. It's not about a 'gotcha' moment. It's about bringing awareness for everyone's safety."

This way, even if your ride home takes a little longer, it might mean an ARDOT worker can make it to their home.

"We have several crews out right now and the last thing I want to do is to call one of their families and have to tell them 'hey, their husband or their wife... whoever is not coming home," Jones said.

On top of the larger road projects, ARDOT says they're still working this week on fixing potholes from the winter storm.