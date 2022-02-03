x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Tennessee Department of Transportation has a list of projects ready to go once budget is approved

Gov Lee's 2022-23 Budget proposal would give TDOT over $600 million towards infrastructure improvements
Credit: KPNX

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) would be given more than $600 million as part of Governor Bill Lee’s FY22-23 Budget proposal.

“We have an obligation to future generations to invest in our roads and bridges and propel economic growth,” said Governor Lee. “Tennessee’s strong fiscal position allows us to make strategic investments in infrastructure and ensure progress on critical projects across the state.”

TDOT would get $626.5 million for accelerating IMPROVE Act projects, interchange improvements in rural areas, and road infrastructure projects to name a few:

  • Economic Development Projects = $77M
  • State Highway Partnership Program = $266M
  • Rural Interchange Improvement Program = $176M
  • IMPROVE Act Acceleration = $100M
  • Enhanced Litter Removal = $4M
  • Transportation Equity Fund = $3.5M

“Tennessee is one of only five states with no transportation debt,” said TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato. “We are excited and grateful for the additional funding that will no doubt keep us in good financial health and accommodate the ever-growing needs of our citizens,” added Galbato. 

Click here for the full list of projects from TDOT.

Related Articles

In Other News

Traffic on I-40 Westbound is at a standstill after semi truck crash