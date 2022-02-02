Need to prepare last minute for the icy weather? Here's what Shelby County EMA recommends

Shelby County EMA recommends getting your hands on extra battery packs for cell phones, which can be found at Walmart.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — With ice accumulations likely in parts of Memphis on Thursday and a possibility of major power outages, you want to prepare for the freezing weather.

“We’re asking everyone if you don’t have to be out, please don’t,” advised Shelby County EMA Deputy Administrator Charles Newell.

With freezing rain expected Thursday morning plus a possible half-inch or more of ice accumulations, you need to get ready for power outages.

You’ll want to stay as warm as possible if you end up without heat. A good idea is warm blankets plus hand and foot warmers.

“These are just some of the things that you should have in your car in case you have to get out in this weather,” said Newell.

In addition, consider getting a battery-powered radio, a first aid kit, and a flashlight with extra batteries and any needed medication.

Also, any non-perishable food items such as bread, canned food, and milk are good to stock up on.

“We’re hoping for the best, okay? But I would go by Walgreens, a Kroger make sure you got bread, you got milk, all of these things that you need before these things happen,” Newell said.