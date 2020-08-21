Laura made landfall with 150 mph winds. It's now a powerful Category 2 hurricane

Laura will now weaken over land as she moves north Thursday morning.

WASHINGTON — Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana around 2 a.m. Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph and gusts up to 185 mph. This is a dangerous storm and catastrophic damage is expected.

As of Thursday morning, Laura is beginning to weaken and is now a Category 2 hurricane. At 7 a.m., Hurricane Laura had winds of 105 mph. Hurricane Warnings are now posted from San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana.

Laura is still a major hurricane. A major hurricane is Category 3 and above with winds of 111 mph and stronger. A Category 5 hurricane has winds of 157 mph and stronger.

This is the radar form 11:30 p.m. Wed to 5:30 a.m. Thu as Laura made landfall over southwest Louisiana.

A storm surge of up to 20 feet (which could extend 30 miles inland), up to 15 inches of rain, and tornadic storms will also accompany the storm with the worst weather along and east of the track.

The National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory on Wednesday contained this sobering message:



Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas.





DMV Impacts:

Now that Laura is overland, the storm is in a weakening phase. The storm was in Southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning, From there it will move north and east and what is left of it will end up across the DMV Saturday. Laura will no longer be a hurricane or tropical storm when it arrives in the D.C. area but it will increase our threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. There is still time for the track to change for Saturday's forecast so check back for updates.

Here is the latest advisory of Laura from the National Hurricane Center:

Here is the latest forecast discussion from The National Hurricane Center: