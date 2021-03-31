Bluff City Balloon Jamboree launches in Collierville this summer

Approximately 15-20 hot air balloons will soar June 19-20.

COLLIERVILLE, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM BLUFF CITY BALLOON JAMBOREE:

Durham Events is excited to announce a unique and family-friendly event that is coming to the Mid-South. The first annual Bluff City Balloon Jamboree, presented by Alston Construction, will take place in Collierville, TN, Father’s Day Weekend, June 19 –20, 2021.

An event like no other in the area, the Jamboree will have a variety of activities for everyone to enjoy. Spectators can see the balloons launch at dawn for the mass ascension. Later in the day, admission to the grounds, attendees can participate in carnival rides, shop a variety of arts and crafts vendors, enjoy food from a wide selection of food trucks and food vendors, listen to entertainment by top name local bands, experience a tethered ride (additional fees apply and weather permitting) and experience a spectacular balloon glow in the evening. Truly a magnificent experience for the entire family.

Toni Durham, owner of Durham Events and Bluff City Balloons, said, “As an owner and operator of a hot-air balloon company here in the Mid-South, I’ve been to and participated in balloon festivals all over the country and we wanted to be able to host an event here in our hometown.”

The event initially planned for 2020, was cancelled due to COVID. “With this being an outside event and having the ability to limit the attendees, we are thrilled to be able to have the event this year,” Durham said.

Approximately 15–20 hot air balloons will launch from Collierville and soar through the skies on June 19th and 20th. Balloons fly at dawn and dusk each day, wind and weather permitting.

On Friday, June 18, the festival field will be closed to the public and the Jamboree will host a private event, Special Night for Special Kids, sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of the greater Mid-South. This event will be for up to 500 special needs children and their immediate family to experience some of the elements of the balloon jamboree in a safe environment. Families with special needs children who want to attend must submit an application online by 11:59p.m.CST on April 16th. Applications are on a first come, first serve basis and will be reviewed to ensure the safety for all involved. We are also accepting donations in order to host this event at no charge for these children and their families.

On Saturday, June 19 that dawn there will be a mass accession of 15–20 balloons for anyone to see for free. Then come back at noon to enjoy carnival rides, tethered rides, live music and more. You don’t want to miss the Balloon Glow at 8p.m.Sunday, June 20th follows the same schedule. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 14 and free for children 3 and under.Tethered Rides available for $20 per person from 5p.m.–8p.m. (weather permitting).

“When Toni approached Alston about this exciting event and shared her vision for creating a family-fun annual balloon jamboree, we knew we wanted to be a part of it”, said, Chad Lindsay, VP/General Manager, Alston Construction. “At Alston, we are always trying to find a way to give back to the communities we build in and this event is an outstanding way to do just that."

There are a variety of partnership opportunities available. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will go on sale April 12thwith a limited availability of5,000 ticketseach dayof the event.For more information about the Bluff City Balloon Jamboree go to www.TheBluffCityBalloonJamboree.com.